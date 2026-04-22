Confirmed! Allu Arjun Rents 5-BHK Sea-Facing Juhu Apartment For ₹16 Lakh For Raaka Shoot in Mumbai Amid Co-star Deepika Padukone's 2nd Pregnancy

Allu Arjun is gearing up for the shooting of his next Raaka. Directed by Atlee, the movie also features Deepika Padukone. It was earlier reported that the movie will be shot in Mumbai, which is why the Pushpa star will relocate to the City of Dreams. However, his father has now set the record straight on the claim.

Raaka is directed by Atlee | Image: X

Allu Arjun is not moving to Mumbai permanently

Speaking to Siasat, Allu Arjun's father Aravind clarified that the actor is not moving to Mumbai. He mentioned, "Since his current film is being shot in Mumbai, it may appear that way. But Hyderabad is where Allu’s heart and home are. His children study there, and all his loved ones are based in Hyderabad. Why would he move to Mumbai?"

The clarification comes after Allu Arjun rented a 5-BHK apartment in Juhu. As per reports, the 6,000 sq ft flat is sea-facing. The actor is reportedly paying ₹16 Lakhs monthly for the apartment, which has been leased for three years.

On Allu Arjun's 44th birthday makers of the movie revealed the title of his upcoming project with director Atlee. The film, which was earlier referred to as AA22xA6, has now been officially titled Raaka. The announcement was made on social media along with a new poster. The title reveal came as a special surprise for fans on the actor's birthday, making the day even more memorable for his followers. In the striking poster, Allu Arjun can be seen with a bald look, with part of his face covered in thick fur. A tusk-like detail adds a raw and intense feel to the look, while his eyes appear strong and mysterious. Sharing the poster, the team wrote, "#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits".

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The film marks the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with director Atlee and also stars Deepika Padukone. The project has already created a strong buzz among fans. More details about the film are still under wraps.