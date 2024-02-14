Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Abhishek Reveals Why Alia Bhatt Refused To Click Selfie With Him On Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Set

Udaariyan Actor Abhishek Kumar has revealed that Alia Bhatt refused to click a selfie with him on the sets of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania as she was in her look.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar
Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Abhishek Kumar's stint on the latest season of a controversial show was filled with emotions and controversies. From his romantic involvements with Isha Malviya to the infamous incident of slapping Samarth Jurel, the actor's journey has been nothing short of watch-worthy.

Abhishek claims Alia Bhatt denied a selfie with him

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek opened up about his humble beginnings as a background dancer in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In the same conversation, Abhishek revealed that Alia declined to take a picture with him on set.

Abhishek Kumar on the sets of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania | Image: X

Recalling the incident, Abhishek revealed in Hindi (loosely translated), "I was shooting for Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania 10-11 years back for which I didn’t even get paid. But I remember after wrapping up the shoot at 11 o'clock, I waited to get a picture with Alia Bhatt till 2 o'clock. However, she refused to click as she was in costumes.” This rejection fueled Abhishek's frustration and prompted him to vow, "I vowed that one day, she would ask me to work in a movie, and I would turn her down."

Why did Alia Bhatt deny a selfie?

Expressing regret for his outburst, Abhishek Kumar extended an apology to Alia Bhatt and acknowledged his behaviour as uncalled for. “She later clarified in an interview that we can’t click pictures in costume. Even my mom scolded me for getting angry” he admitted.

Abhishek Kumar on the sets of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania | Image: Facebook

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her crime series Poacher

Written, created, and directed by Richie Mehta, Poacher features Alia taking the executive producer seat. It stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead and will premiere worldwide on Prime Video on February 23. The crime drama series has been inspired by true events and attempts to uncover the largest ivory poaching ring in India.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

