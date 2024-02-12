Advertisement

Chandni Bhabhda, a content creator most popularly known for mimicking Alia Bhatt has bought her flat in Mumbai. The influencer took to her Instagram account to share the first pictures from the housewarming ceremony of her new residence. If reports are to be believed, Chandini has moved into the same house which was previously owned by actor Akshay Kumar. The 24-year-old comedy artist holds a degree in law and rose to fame as a mimicry artist.

Who is Chandni Bhabda?

Chandni Bhabhda is no stranger to the camera. The content creator made a name for herself in the digital space by imitating well-known personalities, most notably Raazi actress Alia Bhatt. However, in an interview with Forbes, the young creator claimed that she has been acting, hosting live shows and intimating people since 2016. In the interview, she claimed that she struggled to make friends in school and found comfort in front of the camera.

Chandni told the publication, “The one friend dear to me was the camera, and I loved acting and recording myself on it. While making videos for fun, I was doing multiple things—I was also studying to become a lawyer, I was a video jockey, and I hosted live shows.” After her education, the influencer recalled, she had two options. She could either pursue a career in law or follow her passion for acting. Her choice is now known to every Indian household thanks to Instagram and the digital reach of her videos. In the same interview, she urged more young people like her to get into the creative content space and use their voices to influence.

Chandni Bhabhda buys her dream house before turning 25

On February 10, Chandni Bhabhda took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the housewarming ceremony of her new residence. She shared the photos with a caption, “घर ♥️🔑🧿 Buying a house under 25 ✅ Brb paying EMI’s.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared how the milestone has made her family members proud of her. She shared “My whole family is very happy. They are extremely proud of me.” She also shared that she will instil Bollywood and Rajasthani elements in the house. For the unversed, nit just Alia Bhatt, Chandi portrays many characters on her Instagram. Another character of hers that has gained love and adoration from netizens is her impression of a ‘Marwari Bahu’.