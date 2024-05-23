Advertisement

Actor Firoz Khan, popular for being Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike and who also used to mimic the Bollywood megastar in skits, events and TV shows, died after suffering a heart attack. The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by actor and entertainer Durga Rahikwar in a social media post. Rahikwar also posted a message and a throwback picture for Khan, remembering him. He also addressed him as Jr Amitabh Bachchan.

File photo of Firoz Khan | Image: Firoz Khan/Instagram

Firoz Khan no more

According to reports, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Firoz Khan died on May 23 in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh due to a heart attack. The actor was popularly known for impersonating Amitabh Bachchan in various TV shows and events. Khan has been a part of various shows like Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain, Saheb Bibi Aur Boss, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and others.

His industry peer mourned his demise on social media writing, "Aaj hamare beech Feroz Khan bhaijaan (Jr Amitabh Bachchan) nahi rahe (sic)." According to media reports, Khan’s burial will take place in Badaun, UP. Khan gave his last performance at the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4.

Firoz Khan continued to entertain audience till his last breath

Apart from TV shows, Khan also appeared in films, and Adnan Sami's popular song Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De. As per reports, Khan was in Badaun for a while and took part in a various events. He was also sharing his videos constantly on social media entertaining fans.

Not only did Khan impersonate Big B's antics and his voice, he also recreated his popular looks in movies, thus earning him the moniker Jr Bachchan. His videos were very popular among his fans.

