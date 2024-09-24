Published 11:01 IST, September 24th 2024
Adnaan Shaikh Wedding: Mr Faisu Lights Up Sangeet With Performance On Badtameez Dil, Celebs Attend
Adnaan Shaikh hosted a star-studded sangeet, attended by several well-known faces from the television industry, as well as close friends and family members.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Adnaan Shaikh hosted his sangeet ceremony on September 23 | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:41 IST, September 24th 2024