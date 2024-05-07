Advertisement

Kundali Bhagya is one of the longest-running TV shows currently featuring Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali in the lead roles. However, in the past few days, the show has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Reports claimed that Sana, Baseer and Paras are planning to quit Ekta Kapoor's show. Now, Paras has addressed the rumours, issuing a clarification on his social media handle.

Will Paras Kalnawat quit Kundali Bhagya?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Paras refuted the rumours of him quitting the popular show and assured his fans that Rajveer (his character name) is here to stay in their hearts. He shared his photo from the sets and wrote, "Do not pay attention to the rumours spreading around! I am not leaving the show! Rajveer is here to stay in your hearts."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What is the update on Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali's exit rumours?

Reports are rife that Kundali Bhagya's cast is expected to be revamped. Rumours suggest that Sana is exiting the show as she is expecting her first child with husband Imaad Shamsi. Whereas Baseer is dissatisfied with the current storyline.

(A poster of Kundali Bhagya | Image: Instagram)

A source close to Pinkvilla shared Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav is expected to replace Sana's character Palki. The production house is done with Akshaya's mock shoot and if everything goes as planned, she will be roped in as the lead actress. When asked Akshaya about the same, she refused by saying that she is not allowed to reveal anything as of now.

Initially starred Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura as leads, with Dhoopar being replaced by Shakti Arora in 2022. Shakti Anand later replaced Arora in 2023. In March 2023, the show took a generation leap and currently stars Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads.