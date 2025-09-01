Ankita Lokhande Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Pavitra Rishta Co-Star 'Wedee' Priya Marathe In An Emotional Note: Held Me Through My Sad Days...

TV actress Priya Marathe, who starred in Pavitra Rishta, Uttaran and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, breathed her last on August 31 at the age of 38. Her co-stars and friends from the industry expressed their grief and shock on social media. Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande, who shared a close bond with Priya, posted a few cherished memories of their time together and wrote an emotional note.

Ankita shared a photo with Priya and wrote a heartfelt note, “Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang… it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee (mad girls) in Marathi, and that bond was truly special..” She continued, “She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days… never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I’ll pray for your soul there, my wedee… while missing you dearly.”

Praising Priya’s courage, Anita wrote, “Priya was the strongest she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat (today she is no longer with us), and it breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind… always.”

In her final goodbye, Ankita wrote, “Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again… Om Shanti.”

Priya played the role of Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. In the show, she appeared as Archana’s younger sister, played by Ankita Lokhande.

At Priya’s funeral, actress Prarthana Behre, who played her younger sister in the serial, was seen breaking down in grief. However, Ankita faced heavy criticism for not attending her best friend’s last rites. Fans were also upset that she did not share a single post or story remembering Priya after the heartbreaking news broke yesterday.