Ankita Lokhande Sets The Record Straight On Mahhi Vij-Nadeem Nadz Linkup Rumours Days After Actress's Divorce From Jay Bhanushali

TV actress Ankita Lokhande recently hit back at trolls who romantically linked her close friend, actress Mahhi Vij, with Nadeem Nadz. The buzz started after Mahhi shared a warm birthday post for Nadeem, describing him as her “best friend.” This post triggered dating rumours, especially because she announced her separation from Jay Bhanushali just a few days back.

While Mahhi chose not to respond publicly, Ankita shared a detailed note on her Instagram story to stand strong by her friend and explain the true nature of Mahhi and Nadeem’s relationship.

She wrote, "Today, I want to say something-not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I am deeply disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem's relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nadeem, and I know Jai very well. I want to be very clear—Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That's it. Nothing else."

Ankita ended her note by saying, "My respect for him is immense. Mahi and Jai, you are doing a wonderful job as parents. God bless you. To those spreading negativity, please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahi, I love you. Jai, I love you. And Nadeem, you are truly one of the best. You are a god-sent person for many of us!!"

Mahhi Vij reposted Ankita’s message in support of her.

For those unaware, Mahhi recently separated from her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali. Reports about problems in the marriage of the well-known television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali had circulated for quite some time.

