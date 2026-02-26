Ankur Verma, Parineetii Fame, Ties Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Leena Verma, Videos Go Viral

Ankur Verma, known for his role in the show Parineetii, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Leena Verma in February. The wedding festivities were held in Haryana. Several photos and videos from the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies are going viral on the internet. Seeing the video, it seems to be an intimate ceremony with just family and close friends in attendance. It seems no TV stars were present at the ceremony.

Ankur Verma and Leena Verma are now Man and Wife

In a video from the wedding ceremony, Ankur is dressed in a white sherwani, while the bride opts for a red lehenga. He can be seen applying sindoor to her forehead.

For their haldi ceremony, Ankur and Leena turned up in matching purple ensembles. In one of the videos, a kid can be seen applying haldi to the actor.

For their engagement ceremony, Ankur opted for a black suit, while Leena looked beautiful in a golden ensemble.

Advertisement

Fans congratulate newlyweds Ankur Verma and Leena Verma

Soon after the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. A user wrote, "Huge Congratulations to Ankur Sir and his lovely wife! 🎉❤️🙌 May the divine blessings keep showering on them... Warmest wishes!!" Another wrote, "Ankur ki wife bhi bht lucky hai yar... Ankur jaisa banda milgya use. " A third user wrote, "She is beautiful god bless you." Other simply wrote, "Congratulations" and dropped heart emoticon.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Ankur Verma?

He made his screen debut with Balaji's Parineeti, co-featuring Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, Paras Kalnawat and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The show aired from February 2022 to August 2025. He has also featured in Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Dahaad.