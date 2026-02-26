Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Finalise Wedding Date? Singer To Marry NFL Star In Rhode Island On...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently the Internet's favourite couple. The singer and sportsperson exchanged rings in a dreamy setup in August 2025. They are rumoured to be planning their wedding, which is expected to take place in the summer this year.

Have Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift finalised their wedding date?

As per several media publications, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot on June 13. Reports from Entertainment Tonight suggest that the prices of hotels have skyrocketed for the date once the news of the couple getting married surfaced online. For those who follow the singer, it is well-known that the number 13 holds special importance for her. It is said to be Taylor's favourite number, which she considers auspicious.



A Page Six reports also suggest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding venue in Rhode Island was initially booked by another couple for the same day. However, the Lover hitmaker allegedly paid a hefty cheque to clear the date and secure the venue. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. June 13 is also Taylor Swift's half-birthday, as she was born on December 13. Previously, during an appearance on a podcast, the singer confirmed that her wedding is going to be a grand affair. "I'm so excited about it," Taylor added, “I know it's gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount, and people are on the bubble.”



A photo from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement | Image: Instagram

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating, sharing sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married. The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring. The announcement has left everyone buzzing and driving speculation about their marriage plans.