Anuj Sachdeva Criticises Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan Over Commenting On Gaurav Khanna's Personal Life, Says 'Only Way They Can Trend For 5 Minutes

Actor Anuj Sachdeva has publicly criticised Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik and others for commenting on Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's personal life after the couple's separation became a topic of discussion on a television show.

The controversy began after actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde appeared on the show 'POV', where they discussed recent social media controversies.

During the conversation, they also discussed Akanksha Chamola's revelation that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are now heading for a divorce.

In a snippet shared by Anuj from the show, Hina's husband, Rocky Jaiswal, and Rubina can be seen discussing whether the love for a human child can be compared to the love for an animal's offspring. Rocky is heard telling Rubina, "I absolutely do not agree with the idea that you can equate the love for a human child with the love for an animal's child. You can love anything, I could even love a f***ing piece of furniture, but people need to understand the difference between attachment and love. Many people mistake attachment for love."

Following the episode, Anuj Sachdeva, who is a friend of Gaurav Khanna, shared a strongly worded message on Instagram criticising the remarks.

"It must be exhausting for them carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected while comparing someone's pet at home to a 'F***ING FURNITURE'! I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE," he wrote.