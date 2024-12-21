Anupamaa Actress Alisha Parveen Replaced In Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show After A Month, Shares Post

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly starrer popular television show has managed to keep everyone hooked to the screens with its interesting storyline. The show was started in 2020 and has more than 1500 episodes so far. Lately, the show has been grabbing everyone’s attention with several controversies. Alisha Parveen who was seen playing the lead role of Raahi aka Aaradhya, has reportedly exited the show. The actress has now responded to this social media.

Alisha Parveen quit Anupamaa?

Alisha Parveen took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hello everyone, I didn’t quit the show #Anupamaa, but I don’t know the reason exactly why this happened, everything was good but I don’t know why this suddenly happened, it was shocking for me too, but thank you so much for loving Raahi/ Aadhya, I am so grateful to being a part of this show.”

Alisha Parveen's post | Source: Instagram

She added, “I worked so hard for the character but I don’t know what just happened, just thank you everyone who loved me! I will miss this show from depth of my heart!”. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment over her exit from the show. One user wrote, “Please Alisha ko wapas le aao.” Another user wrote, “Show dekhna band kr do yar.. Ye Log Hard working Actors ka Career barbad kar dete hai.. Plz inke show dekhne band kro”. For the unversed, Alisha played the role of Anuapamaa and Anuj’s adopted daughter Raahi. Adrija Roy who had featured in show Imlie, will reportedly be replacing Alisha Parveen.

Anupamaa’s to take time leap

Anupamaa is all set to take a generation leap. In the new plot, Rupali Ganguly will continue to portray Anupamaa, who will now manage her kitchen business, Anu Ki Rasoi. Other than her, Alisha Parveen takes on the role of Aadhya, previously played by Aura Bhatnagar.

Poster of Anupamaa | Source: IMDb