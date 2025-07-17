Anupamaa: Ronit Roy Reacts To Rumours Of Being The New Vanraj Shah After Sudhanshu Pandey's Exit

Updated 17 July 2025 at 12:09 IST
The popular daily soap Anupamaa has always made headlines for its plot twists and turns. Recently, the Rupali Ganguly-led show took a 15-year leap, which led to the exit of several actors, including Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj Shah. Following this, rumours started circulating about who would become Anupamaa’s new male lead. Lately, there have been claims that Ronit Roy would take on the role of Vanraj Shah. Now, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has stepped forward to clear the air.
In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Ronit Roy responded to the rumours and clarified that they are completely false. He confirmed that he is not joining Anupamaa. He told the publication, “I'm not doing Anupamaa, the news is completely false, and I won't be playing Vanraj.”
A source close to the publication also denied the rumours, saying, “There haven't been any developments regarding Vanraj on the show. These are just speculations, and there’s no truth to them.”
These rumours started after actor Sudhanshu Pandey’s exit, which left the character missing from the screen. The report had earlier quoted sources claiming, “Ronit Roy will soon make his debut on the show, stepping into the role viewers have long known as ‘Mr Shah’.” But
Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi produced the show under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. Since its premiere on July 13, 2020, it has become a fan favourite. Rupali Ganguly leads the show in the titular role.
Recently, several shocking exits have surprised viewers. After a successful four-year run, Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj Shah, shocked everyone by announcing his exit. Following the 15-year leap, other actors like Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, and Kunwar Amar Singh have also left the show.
