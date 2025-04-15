Are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's Divorce Rumours A PR Stunt? Actor Says ‘Bahut Maze Aa Rahe…’

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi, who have been married for 9 years, making headlines recently, due to the ongoing divorce rumours buzzing around social media. Addressing the speculation, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor dismissed the reports calling them ‘baseless.’ Speaking at an event, he explained that he and Divyanka chose to ignore the rumours and instead laugh them off.

Vivek Dahiya gives shocking reaction to divorce rumours with Divyanka Tripathi

During the recent event on April 14, Vivek addressed the divorce rumours, saying, “Bahut maze aa rahe hai. Main aur Divyanka, hum log hass rahe the. Hum log ice cream khate khate soch rahe the ‘aur lamba hoga toh popcorn bhi mangwa lange’ (We are enjoying it. Divyanka and I were laughing at these. We were eating ice cream and thought if we should also order some popcorn).”

He further explained, “Main bhi YouTube vlogging karta hu aur mujhe pata hai yeh clickbait kya hota hai. Main yeh sab kuch acche se samajhta hu. Kuch sansani daal doge toh log aaeinge aur usko dekheinge. Lekin, usme kuch hota nahi hai. Kuch bhi aisa unreal ko encourage nahi karna chahiye (I also make YouTube vlogs. I know how these clickbait headlines work. You put something sensational, and people watch it. But there is nothing true about these. We must not encourage such unreal things)."

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi’s love story

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi met on the set of their television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and began dating shortly after. They got hitched on July 8, 2016.