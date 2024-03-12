Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani has been in the news after he underwent an emergency appendicitis surgery on Saturday. Now, days after the surgery, the actor shared a health update. He took to his social media handle to inform his fans that he has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Arjun Bijlani gives a sneak peek into his recovery period

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared two photos in which he can be seen relaxing on the balcony of his house and enjoying the amazing sunset. He wrote, "At home now! In my corner recovering!! #blessed.”

(Arjun Bijlani enjoying the sunset | Image: Instagram)

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section with speedy recovery comments. A user wrote, “lad to see u back home. I hope now u r feeling better. Praying for a full, speedy recovery!” Another wrote, “Sending yur more love! Come back with more strength!” “Thank God. Now take full rest and do not put pressure on yourself for work. We will wait for your full recovery,” a fan wrote.

Arjun Bijlani expresses gratitude

The actor was admitted to the hospital on March 8 after experiencing intense pain in the lower right side of his stomach caused by appendicitis. He had his family and fans worried after he complained about severe stomach pain. He was operated upon at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. A day later, the actor penned a long note thanking his doctors. He started off the note with these words, “Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. I’m feeling better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon.” He thanked his well-wishers for the outpouring of love and support.

The actor is currently being seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, co-starring Nikki Sharma.