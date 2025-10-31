Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale Sets Record At Box Office Ahead Of Release

Roi Roi Binale, the last film of Assam’s heartthrob and music legend, Zubeen Garg, is all set to hit the screens on October 31. But even a week before its scheduled release, tickets sold out for the first week.

Zubeen Garg’s last film, a musical drama titled Roi Roi Binale, is breaking all records and setting a new mark in the Assamese film industry. Zubeen had told many before his untimely and suspicious death in Singapore on September 19, 2025, that Roi Roi Binale is his dream project. His fans and people across Assam had been eagerly waiting for the release on October 31, a date Zubeen himself decided earlier.

Much to the producers' and all associated with the film's anticipation, when tickets were made available on BookMyShow a week earlier, on October 23, they sold out like hot cakes. According to sources close to the project, tickets for the first week in cinemas across Assam were sold out in the first two days of the opening.

The trailers of the film and the poster made many people break down emotionally. In a particular sequence in the trailer, Zubeen is seen near the sea asking how big it is and if he would be able to swim in the sea. This particular scene had made people connect once again with Zubeen and how his life tragically ended at the sea under mysterious circumstances.

Meanwhile, the State government of Assam has taken a resolution in the cabinet to donate the State share of GST collected through the film to Kalaguru Artist Foundation, which was initiated by Zubeen to help those in need. It may be mentioned that Assam doesn’t impose an entertainment tax, so the film automatically will be tax-free.

Garima Saikia Garg, speaking to Republic Media Network, has said she still has not been able to gather the courage to watch the film. “It was Zubeen’s dream project, which turned out to be his last too; we are taking it to the people as he expected to take it,” she said.