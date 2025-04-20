Asim Riaz Anger Reaches High After Battleground Exit, Issues First Statement: I Kicked The Script...

Battleground: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has been grabbing eyeballs since he joined the reality show as a mentor along with Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Malhan and Shikhar Dhawan.

On April 17, the actor-model was reportedly kicked out of the Battleground after his alleged heated argument with co-mentors Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik. Since then, netizens are eager to uncover what happened behind the curtains. Amid the speculation, Asim Riaz has finally addressed the issue and shared his first statement on X.

Asim Riaz’s statement on Battleground controversy

Asim Riaz expressed his anger on X (formerly Twitter), criticising media outlets for claiming he was removed from the show. Asim quoted that he lives life on his own terms and changed the game on Battleground with his actions.

In his post, he wrote, “Paid media ain’t got a spine, just a rate card. They print what they’re told, I move when I decide. Keep shouting ‘kicked out’, I kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count.”

What led to Asim Riaz’s exit from Battleground?

According to media reports, Asim Riaz and Abhishek Malhan had a heated argument during the shoot. What started as a seemingly normal disagreement quickly escalated into a serious clash. As Rubina intervened another intense exchange happened between Asim and Rubina. The argument began when Asim made a jibe at the actress and followed it up with an inappropriate comment.