Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Starrer Opens Lower Than Court State Vs A Nobody

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti starrer cop drama opened to mixed reviews, but the day 1 collection of the film has been decent. The film managed to secure a spot in the top 10 Tollywood openers of 2025 but did not manage to beat the sleeper hit Court: State Vs A Nobody. The response has been good given its Good Friday release and the film will look to boost its earnings over Saturday and Sunday.

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi is a mother-son story set in the backdrop of crime | Image: X

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi scores a decent opening

Pradeep Chilukuri, who directed Raja Cheyyi Veste in 2016, has come back with Kalyan Ram’s Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi. The movie seems like it's in the genre that Kalyan Ram is most comfortable with -- action drama -- but the suspense elements elevate the storytelling and also give Kalyan Ram an opportunity to step outside his comfort zone.

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi is directed by Pradeep Chilukuri | Image: X

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi minted ₹3 crore on its opening day. It was lower than what Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer Court State Vs A Nobody collected on day 1 (₹4.15 crore). Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi will look to boost its biz on Saturday and Sunday and wind up its first weekend with decent figures.

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi: What is the movie about?

At its heart, the film is about a mother and son's bonding. Arjun Vishwanath (Kalyan Ram) is an aspiring IPS officer and is the son of the honest police officer, Vyjayanthi (Vijayashanti). However, Arjun takes up the path of violence to become a vigilante in the city. Upset with his choices, Vyjayanthi keeps him away.