Balika Vadhu's 'Anandi' Avika Gor Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Milind Chandwani, Actress Says 'It Is Magical'

Updated 11 June 2025 at 18:34 IST
Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani. The couple dropped a coordinated post on social media, sharing the happy news with their fans. In the images, they looked blissed out in each other's company as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives. In one of the photos, Avika planted a kiss on her fiancé's cheek. They held each other's hands and shared a candid moment of laughter in another snap.
"He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order) and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit (sic)," Avika wrote in the caption ot her post.
It further read, "So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical (sic)." The post was accompanied with the captions 'rokafied' and 'engaged'.
Avika Gor's fiancé is not entirely unrelated to the entertainment world. He was a contestant in Roadies Real Heroes (2019). This was the show's 16th season. Currently, he is working as a social activist and entrepreneur. He is the founder of the NGO Camp Diaries, which works with underprivileged children.
As per his Instagram bio, Milind pursued MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and began his career as a software engineer at Infosys. Reportedly, he met Avika in Hyderabad in 2020 and their friendship blossomed into romance. Avika, meanwhile, has featured in Hindi and South movies. 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Thanu Nenu, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Bloody Ishq are some of her popular films.
Published 11 June 2025 at 18:22 IST