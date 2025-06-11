Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shireen Mirza And Husband Hasan Sartaj Welcome Baby Boy 4 Years After Marriage, Rashami Desai, Krishna Mukherjee Send Good Wishes

Shireen Mirza and her husband, Hasan Sartaj, have embraced parenthood for the first time. The actress has shared the news of the arrival of their newborn on Instagram. Fans and well-wishers of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents.

Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj welcome a baby boy

On June 11, in a joint Instagram post, Shireen Mirza and her husband shared that they had welcomed a baby boy on June 9. The announcement was shared in the form of a short digital clip on a blue background with a graphic representation of a baby's arrival. However, the couple hasn't yet announced the name of their baby. The couple had announced their pregnancy on April 26, earlier this year.



Shireen shared the video announcement with the caption, “ITS A BOY! Alhumdulillah 🎉We are beyond grateful for this beautiful blessing. 💙 With Allah’s mercy, our hearts have found a new love.Please keep him in your duas as we begin this incredible journey together”.



Social media users congratulate new parents

As soon as the actress announced the news, her fans and followers flooded the comment section with good wishes. Actress Rashami Desai wrote, "Congratulations". Krishna Mukherjee commented, “Congratulations mommy & Daddy". Several other actors and social media users sent their good wishes.



