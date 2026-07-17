Baseless: Arjun Bijlani Breaks Silence On Linkup Rumours With Mouni Roy After Her Divorce
Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram account to share an extensive note lambasting reports of his link-up with Mouni Roy amid her divorce from Suraj Nambiar.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
There has been a heightened interest in Mouni Roy's personal life ever since she announced her divorce from Suraj Nambiar. While the couple cited mutual reasons behind their separation, social media and gossip pages speculated Roy's closeness with Disha Patani as the reason behind their divorce. However, when those rumours died down, another speculation has arisen. This time, the gossip pages have linked actor Arjun Bijlani with Mouni Roy.
Rubbishing the rumours, Bijlani took to his Instagram account to write a strong note. The actor shared, "Dear Clickbait pages, Two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create."
He lashed out at the gossip pages for spreading fake narratives and added, "We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't.”
The rumour of the actors being in a relationship started after they were spotted exiting a Mumbai restaraunt together. At the time, the duo were surrounded by their other friends as well. Previously, a friend of the actor, Krystle D'Souza, also called out the false romance rumour.
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Commenting on a paparazzi page, she wrote, "What is this nonsense. Just for views, you guys will post anything." The speculations have come days after Mouni Roy announced her seperation with husband Suraj Nambiar on May 14.
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