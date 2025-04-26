Ye Hai Mohabbatein Actress Shireen Mirza Announces First Pregnancy With Husband Hasan Sartaj, Flaunts Baby Bump

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza took to her Instagram account to share a video announcing her first pregnancy. The actress is best known for her role as Simmi Bhalla in Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Nitya Bajwa in Yeh Hai Chahatein. She tied the knot with Hasan Sartaj in 2021, and the couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time.

Shireen Mirza flaunts baby bump in pregnancy announcement video

On April 25, Shireen Mirza took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her maternity shoot. In the video, the actress and her husband were seen in the midst of a meadow as they posed for the shutterbugs, and Shireen flaunted her baby bump. The actress donned a brown coloured, skin-fitted ensemble in the pregnancy announcement video. She shared the clip with the caption, “In the quiet of our duas, Allah heard us…and in His perfect timing, He blessed us with a miracle 👶 A tiny soul, made of half of him and half of me 🥹And now, we’re growing you — with all the love we have in our hearts."



She continued in the caption, “Our little miracle is on the way, our prayers overflowing, as we step into this new chapter… as Parents. Ya Allah, protect our little one, and guide us to raise them in Your love and light. We can’t wait to hold you, guide you, and love you beyond words. Our hearts are full. Our hands will soon be, too.” Her pregnancy video is now doing the rounds on social media.



