Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Child, Baby Boy After 3-Year-Old Son Lakshya

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed a baby boy this morning, December 19, as per Telly Talk India. The little one's arrival has come three years after the birth of Lakshya, fondly called Golla's birth. He was born in April 2022. The couple is yet to confirm the same news.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome their second son

The comedians were reportedly supposed to shoot for Laughter Chefs when, unexpectedly, her water broke in the morning. This prompted the family to rush to the hospital, where she delivered the baby.

The couple announced the second pregnancy during a family trip to Switzerland with a caption, "We are pregnant again". A few days later, Bharti shared photos from her maternity photoshoot with a caption, "2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon (baby emoji) (sic)."

In November, she received a surprise baby shower bash from the Laughter Chef team. In a video message shared on her Instagram story, Bharti joyfully said, "Laughter Chef team, they called for work but had planned a grand baby shower party. My husband was also not here. I was so scared when I saw the surprise. I had no idea about the party." She shared glimpses from the party, showing the comedian dressed in a blue dress, accessorised with a mom-to-be sash and a crown.

It was attended by Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, Debinna Bonnerjee and Jannat Zubair, among others.

The couple tied the knot in Goa in December 2017 after dating for several years. It was a grand ceremony attended by their families and friends from the TV industry.