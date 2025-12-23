Bharti Singh Shares Health Update Of Her Second Child Kaju, Says 'Ek Dum Sahi Hai'

Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the time, as they welcomed a baby boy on December 19. Days after her delivery, the comedian shared a video sharing a health update of her newborn and sharing her ordeal. In her vlog from the hospital, Bharti talked about her first steps post giving birth and compared the feeling to man's first step on the moon.

Bharti Singh names second child Kaju

In the video, Bharti opened up about how she felt walking post delivery, "Pahele banda jisne antariksh mai kadam rakha tha aaj same waise hi feeling aa rahi hai.. Uth te huye aesa laga ke dushman se ladke uthi hun aur yeh mera pahela kadam baby ko paida karne ke baad dharti pe. (Just like the first person who stepped into space, that’s exactly how I’m feeling today. When I woke up, it felt like I’d fought a battle with an enemy, and this is my very first step on earth after giving birth to my baby.)"

She then assured her fans that her second child is doing fine. "Main Kaju se milkar aa chuki hun. Kaju ek dam sahi hai… He’s taking feed properly."

Announcing the birth of their second son, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram. They posted a video in which they are hanging a romper with text reading on video, "It's a boy." The caption reads, "Limbachiya and sons. Again, it's a boy."

Bharti and Haarsh welcomed their second child, three years after their first child, Laksh, was born in April 2022. The couple got married in 2017 after dating for several years. It was a lavish wedding in Goa, which was attended by their families and close friends from the industry.