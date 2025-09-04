Bhojpuri Star Monalisa's Father Dies, Nazar Actress Pens Emotional Farewell Note

Bhojpuri star and Hindi TV actress Monalisa confirmed the death of her father in an emotional note. The actress lost her father on September 3. She took to her social media handle to remember her father along with photos and heart heart-wrenching note.

Monalisa's emotional note remembering her father

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of photos and wrote, “Amar "PRIYO BABA" (My beloved father) The Strongest And Fun Loving... Left Us And went Heavenly Abode Yesterday... Your Eyes Were Still Alive While u Were going Baba... And I Only Want to Remember Our Happy Moments Cause You Always Wanted To Have Fun... To Party... To Dance .. To Eat... To Drink... As Rightly Someone Told Me You Will Take care Of Me Like An "ANGEL" from The Other World Where You Must Be Resting In Peace Now…”

She further expressed how she no longer would receive any birthday or festival wishes or any grocery or food orders from her father. “Now i won't get Any Birthday Wishes, Nor Any Occasion Wishes Which You Always Used To Send ... No Grocery Orders Which You Used To Send, No Food Orders, No Mobile Recharges Its Such A void... But I know You Won't Like Seeing Me Crying Like This... Rest In Peace "BABA" ...I Love You Forever...We Will Miss YouYour MUNNI03/09/2025" she concluded.

Who is Monalisa?