The Conjuring Last Rites To Be The Ultimate Winner In Day 1 Advance Booking, Bollywood Titles Baaghi 4 And The Bengal Files Bite The Dust

This Teacher's Day, three films - The Conjuring Last Rites, Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files - are releasing in the theatres for the movie buffs to enjoy on the holiday. It would be Indian content vs Hollywood at the box office, and seeing the advance booking, the final instalment of Conjuring is topping the chart.

The Conjuring: Last Rites day 1 advance booking

According to reports, The Conjuring: Last Rites has already sold over 1.5 lakh tickets across the PVR-INOX and Cinepolis chains. The film is estimated to earn in double digits, around ₹15 crore on the first day of the release. The supernatural horror is based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting made by the Warrens through an original story co-authored by James Wan and Johnson-McGoldrick. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in their roles as paranormal investigators.

Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is likely to beat Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files at the box office.

Baaghi 4 day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far sold around 1.2 lakh tickets, minting ₹3.12 crore in India. The previous three instalments of the Baaghi franchise opened at ₹11 crore, ₹25 crore and ₹17 crore, respectively. The fourth installment is struggling as the film has received an A certificate from CBFC, owing to the gory scenes and bloodshed in the movie. According to film critic Sumit Kadel, the film might earn between ₹9 -11 crore nett.

The Bengal Files day 1 advance booking

The film is at the bottom of the list as it has sold only 6,340 tickets across India, taking the advance booking total to ₹18.41 lakh. To note: the film is struggling to find a place in the theatres of West Bengal owing to the plot. The film presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide, and claiming that these chapters of history were deliberately suppressed or ignored. According to film critic Sumit Kadel, the film might earn ₹2-3 crore on the opening day, which is nowhere near The Conjuring: Last Rites and Baaghi 4. And if the film continues to earn at this pace, then it might turn into a major dud at the box office.