EXCLUSIVE: Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Controversy With Ektaa Kapoor Over Kissing Scene In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: I Thought The Idea Was...

The infamous fight between Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor earlier this year took the internet by storm. Ram's one remark on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's kissing scene left the TV czarina furious and took to her social media handle, penning her note to "unprofessional actors". Now speaking exclusively to Republic World, the actor has commented on the controversy and clarified his stance.

What was the controversy between Ram Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor?

First, let us understand why Ram and Ektaa engaged in a war of words over social media. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram recalled shedding light on the challenges he faced while filming the kissing scene in the show. He name-dropped Ektaa and said that she wrote the scene and wanted him and Sakshi Tanwar to do the scene.

“Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo… Main kaise bol sakta hu ki ye main nahi kar sakta. Ekta’s the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene… I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai, it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing," he was quoted as saying.

Soon after the video was uploaded, Ektaa noticed her name was taken behind the idea of a bold scene in the show. The producer got furious and, without mentioning any names, she wrote, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk'.... but there is dignity in silence."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Ram Kapoor issues clarification over naming Ektaa

Now, speaking to us, the actor clarified that he thought the idea was Ektaa's, as it was she who told him and Sakshi about the scene. Since it was coming from Ektaa, the actor thought that the person behind the idea was her, and that's why he took her name at the past interview, which created a controversy. "Maybe the idea was the writer's or someone else but whatever the idea was discussed the person who brought it up was Ektaa. That's the reason I thought maybe the idea was her's," Ram said.