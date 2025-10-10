Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika Arjun Undergoes Major Surgery, Shares Health Update: I Never Imagined...

Actress Shrutika Arjun recently underwent major surgery and has been consistently sharing updates with her fans. Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss 18 fame penned a long emotional note about her recovery. She recalled that just a year ago, she was inside the Bigg Boss house, experiencing one of the most unforgettable chapters of her life. Now, a year later, she wrote about being surrounded by doctors and nurses as she heals from surgery. She described it as another ‘life-changing experience’ that reminded her of the power and grace of faith.

Shrutika Arjun's health update

Shrutika Arjun posted an Instagram video from the hospital after her surgery, where she appeared struggling to walk with a nurse’s support. In her caption, she wrote, “One year. Two worlds. One heart full of gratitude. Exactly a year ago, on this very day, I was inside the Big Boss house, living one of the most unforgettable chapters of my life. A journey that tested my strength, patience, and emotions in ways I never imagined."

She added, “And today, a year later, I found myself in an entirely different world, not surrounded by cameras and lights, but by doctors, nurses, and the quiet strength of healing. What began as a major surgery turned into yet another life-changing experience, one that reminded me of the power of grace & faith."

Shrutika also thanked her doctor, writing, “My complicated surgery, she performed it with such ease that it felt as though God’s own hands were working through her." She revealed that only her close ones knew about the surgery. “Through all of this, I continued working, silently carrying a health complication that only God and my close ones knew about. Yet, He gave me the strength to perform, to smile, and to keep going without letting the world know.”

She concluded, “And today, that same God is helping me recover. Hoping to get well soon, not just to return to work, but to work double harder and to live with deeper gratitude. Not just for myself, but for everyone around me who draws strength from my journey. Gratitude is my heartbeat today. And strength, my silent prayer."

Who is Shrutika Arjun?