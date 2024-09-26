Published 19:26 IST, September 26th 2024
Bigg Boss 18: Shanthi Priya To Participate In Reality Show? Actress Issues Clarification
Actress Shanthi Priya has clarified her stance on the rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss 18. The show will premiere on on October 6 at 9 PM on Colors TV.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shanthi Priya clears the air about her participation in Bigg Boss 18 | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
19:15 IST, September 26th 2024