Published 21:15 IST, October 3rd 2024

Bigg Boss 18: TMKOC Fame Disha Vakani aka 'Daya Ben' Offered Highest Fee To Participate In The Show?

Bigg Boss 18: Reports suggest that Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben was also approached to join the show. However, she declined it despite being offered a huge amount.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
  • 2 min read
21:15 IST, October 3rd 2024