Bigg Boss 19: 5 Mysteries About Tanya Mittal's Extravagant Life That Internet Needs Answers To

Since Bigg Boss Season 19 began, controversies have dominated news headlines. One contestant who often goes viral for her bold statements and claims is Tanya Mittal. She became a hot topic for detailing her lavish lifestyle and other things on the show.

From claiming to have 150 bodyguards at home to saying that her kitchen has a lift, Tanya’s mysterious remarks inside the madhouse have sparked curiosity online. Many people found her claims hard to believe, especially after contradictory photos and videos started circulating.

5 Times Tanya Mittal Caught Making Mysterious Statements

Tanya Mittal claims to own 150 bodyguards

Tanya’s dialogues have become the talk of the season, though not for the reasons she expected. Her viral line, “150 bodyguards hain mere (I have 150 bodyguards),” made viewers anticipate a Z+ level security team entering the house. However, netizens accused social media influencer Tanya Mittal of lying about having 150 bodyguards, citing several contradictory proofs and a pattern of allegedly overstated claims about her wealth.

When Tanya Mittal claims to have a luxury house

Tanya Mittal claimed that she owns a house like a ‘7-star’ hotel and said, “Humare kitchen shelves mein lift hai upar wale kitchen tak jaane ke liye (We have a lift in our kitchen to reach the upper areas of the kitchen).” However, internet users later discovered that the house shown was actually a luxury mansion in Pakistan, not hers. Many also found old photos on Tanya’s Instagram revealing her previous home, which looked nothing like what she described.

Tanya Mittal lying about her age?

Another new discussion has surfaced on social media, where users believe Tanya Mittal might be lying about her age. The doubt began when viewers noticed that her age was listed as 25 in the show’s promo bio. However, while inside the BB house, some of her statements seemed to contradict that claim.

According to online users, Mittal told fellow contestants Neelam and Malti that she was 30. That wasn’t the only thing that raised suspicion. Another person on the same platform said Mittal told her co-contestant Ashnoor that she was 10 years older than her. Since Ashnoor is 21, this would make Mittal 31. A different Reddit user also claimed she was their senior in school by three years and mentioned being 27 now, suggesting Mittal could be in her 30s.

One Redditor added that they looked through her old social media posts and found one from 2014 that hinted she might have turned 18 that year, as the number appeared on a birthday gift. Other posts with beer emojis in the captions also suggested that she had recently become an adult.

Tanya Mittal is lying about being a vegetarian?

One of Tanya Mittal’s first disputes in the Bigg Boss 19 house was her refusal to wash utensils used for eating non-vegetarian food. During the division of household chores, the spiritual influencer said she had no issue with washing dishes but firmly stated she would not touch utensils used for eating eggs or chicken. However, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, viewers noticed something that appeared to contradict her earlier claim of being a vegetarian.

In the new episode, Tanya was seen asking her close friend and co-contestant Amaal Mallik to have dinner. She told the music composer, "Khale chicken roti, bhook lagi hai. Maine v nahi khaya hai subah se". Although Tanya might have been urging Amaal to eat his dinner of 'chicken roti', the clip has gone viral, with many accusing her of lying about her food preferences.