Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik To Voluntarily Exit Show After Awez Darbar? Netizens Say 'Ghar Mein Gandh Kam Hogi'
Awez Darbar was also rumoured to have taken a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 19 as reports surfaced that his ex-girlfriend was going to be a wildcard entry.
Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality TV show is past the halfway mark and 14 housemates are still in the race. So far, 4 contestants have been ousted. As Bigg Boss 19 is in its second half, the game is getting intense with each passing day. Reports have now surfaced that musician and singer Amaal Malik is going to take a voluntary exit from the show. Health reasons are being cited as the reason behind the same but a section of audience is unsure if what is being discussed is true or not.
Amid reports that Amaal will soon exit Bigg Boss, his father Daboo Malik dropped a cryptic post hinting that the exit rumours may be true. "Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny (sic)," read Daboo's post.
While Amaal has been playing the game well and is one of the entertaining contestants, the use of foul language and aggressive behaviour, even with women in the BB house, has not gone down well with the audience. Amaal is being referred to as a "brat". Even show host Salman Khan had to defend himself and the show makers for taking Amaal's side in his fights with other housemates.
Awez Darbar was also rumoured to have taken a voluntary exit from the show as reports surfaced that his ex-girlfriend was going to be a wildcard entry. Reportedly, Awez and his family were not comfortable with the idea of Awez sharing the stage with his ex and wanted to preserve his image in the public especially after he proposed marriage to Nagma Mirajkar on Bigg Boss.
About Amaal's reported exit from BB, a netizen commented, "Yes pls.. seriously bahut hogaya...usse bigade bete ko ghar bithao aur thappad maar ke thodi tameez sikhao (sic)." Another one said, "Yeh cheez pehle samjh ke bete ko Biggboss jaane se rok lete uncle (sic)."
