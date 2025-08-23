Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna Or Awez Darbar? Know Who Is The Richest Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Reality Show | Image: X

Bigg Boss is considered one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television and is all set for season 19's grand premiere on August 24. As the excitement for Salman Khan’s reality show has been amping up, fans continue to speculate about the contestants entering the madhouse this time. Amid the buzz grows, let's try to look at the alleged net worth of the Bigg Boss 19 contenders whose names have been out so far.

Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is a popular composer who recently grabbed attention for cutting all ties with his family. He is now one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 19. According to a Taazatime report, his net worth is estimated at around ₹37.5 crore, which he mainly earned as a music composer, singer, and producer. The figure may differ.

Gaurav Khanna

TV actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his roles in Anupamaa and Celebrity MasterChef India, is married to Akanksha Chamola. According to a report by BollywoodLife, his estimated net worth is around ₹8 crores.

Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar, a well-known choreographer and social media creator, is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar. Reports suggest that his net worth stands at around ₹12 crores in 2025.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar, a popular Indian content creator and influencer, is known for her wide range of content, from makeup tutorials to travel vlogs. Reports estimate her net worth to be around ₹10 crores.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur, who rose to fame with Patiala Babes and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, belongs to a Punjabi family and is now stepping into reality television. Reports suggest that her net worth is estimated at around ₹7 crores.

Contestants who are speculated to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house

Natalia Janoszek

A media report estimates Natalia Janoszek’s net worth to reach $15 million by 2025. However, as she keeps her life private, her exact earnings remain uncertain.

Abhishek Bajaj

Abhishek Bajaj, a film and television actor from Delhi, started his career as a model before entering the entertainment industry. His net worth is undisclosed.

Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal, a young Indian entrepreneur, model, TEDx speaker, poet, and author, is ready to step into the world of reality television. Reports suggest that the social media influencer has a net worth of around ₹2 crores.

Kunicka Sadanand

Indian actress and producer Kunickaa Sadanand is reportedly joining this season. However, her net worth has not been officially confirmed or made public.

Neelam Giri

Actress Neelam Giri is expected to add glamour with her presence. Reports suggest her net worth is between ₹90 lakhs and ₹1 crore, although no official confirmation is available.

Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari, a 24-year-old YouTuber with over 30 million subscribers, secured his place through online fan voting. He has a reported net worth of ₹7 crore.

Shehbaz Badesha

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shahbaz, is emerging as a strong competitor. Reports suggest his net worth is about ₹6 crores.

Zeishan Quadri

Zeishan Quadri, a writer, actor, and filmmaker from Bihar, is best known for scripting the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur. His net worth remains undisclosed.

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali, a reality TV star from Hyderabad, gained popularity through shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Ace of Space. As per the Leader Biography website, his net worth is estimated at around $2.5 million.

Nehal Chudasama

Nehal Chudasama, crowned Miss Universe India 2018, is set to shine on the reality TV stage. Reports estimate her net worth at about ₹1 crore.