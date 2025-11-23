Bigg Boss 19: Big Win For Amaal Malik And Tanya Mittal Before Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss 19 is getting interesting with every new episode. The coming Weekend Ka Vaar will stay just as star-studded, as Ektaa Kapoor will enter the house to announce the launch of her app. As makers shared a promo video on social media, Ektaa Kapoor was seen making some exciting announcements. While speaking to the contestants, Naagin maker revealed that she has already chosen the lead for her next daily soap, and it is not seasoned actors like Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur or Kunickaa Sadanand. Instead, she wants to cast the show’s most talked-about contestants, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik.

Ektaa Kapoor offers a role to Tanya Mittal in her next TV show

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Ektaa stepping onto the stage and announcing that her Balaji Astro App is ready for launch, with its first phase already completed. She also revealed that she has selected two of the contestants to feature in one of her upcoming TV shows.

Ektaa said, “Sir ke show se ek casting karna mera riwaaz raha hai. Two people actually who I would love to cast. One of is not an actor, Amaal, and the other person yeh duniya pittal di, would love to cast you, Tanya. Inka Rahu 10 mein hai aur kehte hain jinka Rahu 10 mein, duniya bas mein.”

A delighted and surprised Tanya thanked her and said, “It’s a dream come true, ma’am. Thank you so much.”

Celebs got TV roles after participating in Bigg Boss

Previously, Ektaa signed several Bigg Boss contestants for her shows, including Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal, who all appeared in Naagin 6. She is now returning with another season of Naagin, this time led by Bigg Boss season 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The release date is yet to be revealed.