Saiyaara Enters ₹300 Cr Club With Ease Before War 2 Hit Screens, New Releases Dhadak 2 And Son Of Sardaar 2 Bite The Dust

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer has continued to break records ever since its release on July 18. After 18 days of theatrical run, the movie has breached the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The Mohit Suri directorial is only the 14th Hindi movie to ever gross over ₹300 crore.
The musical romance drama has registered many records in its name ever since its release. Saiyaara has been running in packed theatres, even in the third week of its theatrical run. The Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer has already become the highest-grossing Hindi romance movie ever.
Despite missing the ₹300 crore mark on the third weekend, Saiyaara managed to make up for it on the following Monday. At the time of publishing, the movie had added another ₹53 Lakh to its kitty, taking its total collection to ₹ 300.28 crore, as per Sacnilk. The musical romance is expected to continue a healthy run at the box office until the release of War 2 on August 14. While the film arguably lost some audience to new releases such as Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, it continued to dominate the ticketing counter and emerged as the first choice of cinegoers.
Released a week after Saiyaara, the animated film Mahavatar Narsimha also sprung a surprise at the box office. After opening to ₹ 1.75 Cr, the movie only registered an upward growth at the box office. The phenomenal run of Mahavatar Narsimha came as a deterrent for Saiyaara.
While no other new release could slow down the Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday starrer, Mahavatar Narsimha banked on the positive word of mouth and emerged as a behemoth at the big screen. The film has amassed ₹ 92.27 Cr in total collection, at the time of publishing.
