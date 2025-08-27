Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Makes A Heartfelt Confession About Not Having A Kid With Wife Akanksha Chamola After 9 Years Of Marriage, Says 'Mujhko Chahiye Toh...'

Bigg Boss 19: The latest season of the controversial reality show has kicked off with a lot of drama. Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Nehal, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama , Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand are some of the contestants who have caught the attention of the viewers early on in the show.

In the latest episode, Gaurav, who is known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa and then won the reality show Celebrity MasterChef, shared something deeply personal about his life with his actress wife Akanksha Chamola. Gaurav and Akanksha dated for a few years before getting married in 2016. However, the couple that has been married for close to a decade, has not yet embraced parenthood. When Mridul Tiwari asked Gaurav about not having a kid despite nine years of marriage with Akanksha, he said that his wife does not want to have kids.

"Unko chahiye hi nahi. Mujhko chahiye toh but love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi toh muje karna padega. Pyar kiya toh nibhana toh padega. Unki apni soch bi sahi hai. Responsibility hoti hai bahut. Aur hum log sirf do hai. Main har waqt kaam karta hoon aur kal ko unko kaam mil gya toh bacchon ko akela nahi chodna. Mere ko chahiye tha but usne muje yeh baat samjhayi. Dekhenege aage, but never say never," Gaurav shared in a candid confession.