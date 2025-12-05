Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Prize Money For The Winner Of Salman Khan's Show Is...

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: 18 contestants participated in this season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. After spending over a hundred days inside the house, the finale week is here. Bigg Boss 19 has found its top 5 in Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhat, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More and all eyes are on who will take home the trophy and the winner's cash prize.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will premiere on Dec 7 | Image:" X

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 finale?

This season, the show did not get any extension. However, noticeably, most evictions happened in the past three weeks. In the grand finale, one will be crowned the winner. JioHotstar has announced the streaming and TV premiere details of Bigg Boss 19 grand finale. It will take place on December 7. The live telecast for OTT viewers will begin at 9 pm IST on JioHotstar, according to official updates shared by the platform. Television viewers will be able to watch the telecast on Colors TV at the same time.

Top 5 BB 19 contestants will get to see their journey videos ahead of grand finale | Image: X

Apart from other celebs, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will join host Salman Khan on the grand finale stage. Kartik and Ananya have their upcoming release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri lined up for December 25 and will promote it on the Bigg Boss stage.

Bigg Boss 19: What is the winner's prize?

Like the previous seasons, the winner is expected to take home ₹50 lakh as the prize money from Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav and Farrhana have topped the popularity charts and are expected to win the show. Gaurav is already the highest paid contestant on the show with regards to his weekly salary. If he wins the show, it will be another feather in the hat of the Celebrity MasterChef winner.