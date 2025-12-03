When Is Bigg Boss 19 Finale? After Malti Chahar's Exit, Salman Khan's Show Gets It's Top 5

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show has entered its finale week. After spending well over 100 days locked inside the Bigg Boss house, top 6 remain. Wildcard contestant Malti Chahar has joined Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More, who have been in the house since day 1. As Bigg Boss 19 is in its final leg, all eyes are on who will be the top 5 who will get to witness their Bigg Boss journey videos. The makers have also locked the grand finale date.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan will feature in Bigg Boss 19 finale | Image: Instagram

When is Bigg Boss 19 grand finale?

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will air on December 7. While the finale week is ongoing without the show getting an extension, one housemate out of the remaining six is expected to wrap up their journey mid week. Host Salman Khan will anchor the grand finale episode, which will stream on JioHotstar and premiere on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday.

Has Malti Chahar been evicted?

Bigg Boss 19 fans were shocked to witness Shehbaz Badesha's eviction in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. That gave the show its top 6. As per insider rumours, Malti Chahar has also been evicted mid week before the grand finale and will not enter the top 5. Wildcard contestant have not won Bigg Boss and this time too the show is expected to find its winner from among those who have been inside the house since day 1.

One contestant will reportedly be evicted from the Bigg Boss house mid week before the grand finale | Image: Instagram

This is the first edition of Bigg Boss where majority of the housemates were locked up for a longer duration of time and eliminations were constantly deferred for one reason or another. Most evictions from the house have happened in the past three weeks.