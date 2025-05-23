Bigg Boss 19 Set To Become The Longest Season Ever? Contestants To Live In The 'Madhouse' For 6 Months

Updated May 23rd 2025, 18:39 IST
Bigg Boss 19: Months after Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss season 18, makers are all set to host the new season. Earlier many media reports have swirled that the new season of reality show will air starting from July. Now, the latest reports suggest that the wit, grit and emotional tussle of contestants will last around six months. If the reports turn out to be true, this will set a record for the longest-running season in Bigg Boss history.
According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 19 will run for an extended period of approximately 5.5 months, making it the longest season yet. Salman Khan will return as the host, and the show will feature new contestants. According to the report, the reality show will premiere on July 30, 2025 and continue until January 2026. Additionally, the Sikandar actor is set to film the promo for Bigg Boss 19 by late June 2025.
Earlier reports suggested that Bigg Boss 19 might face a delay due to Banijay Asia stepping away from production. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT has reportedly been cancelled this year.
The longest season of Bigg Boss so far has been season 14, which aired for 142 days. Season 13 follows closely, running for 141 days. If the reports are accurate, Bigg Boss 19 will surpass both, running for approximately six months and becoming the longest season yet.
