Bigg Boss 19: Who Is 'Potty Mouth' Farhana Bhatt? 27-Year-Old Kashmiri Actress Has Worked With Ajay Devgn, Triptii Dimri And More Bollywood Stars

Bigg Boss 19 second week kick-started with many fights between contestants. Farrhana Bhatt is a new name coming up in the spotlight, as it seems like she has taken the house by storm with her fights with housemates.

During one clash between Neelam Giri and Farrhana, Kunickaa Sadanand stepped in to support Neelam after Farrhana called her “Do kaudi ki aurat.” Miffed by Kunickaa’s reaction, Farhana lost her temper and even dragged the veteran actress’s children into the quarrel. Amid this drama, it is worth knowing more about one of the least-known contestants who is trending all over.

Who is Farhana Bhatt?

According to the India Forum, Farhana Bhatt was born on March 15, 1997, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, into a Kashmiri Muslim family. She got her Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Government College for Women, Srinagar. To refine her acting skills, she completed a Diploma in Acting at Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares in Mumbai. She also represented Kashmir University at the Y20 and G20 forums, highlighting her leadership qualities.

Farhana began her film journey in 2016 with the Bollywood film SMTT opposite Sunny Kaushal. She is best known for her roles in Laila Majnu (2018), Notebook (2019), and Singham Again. Over the years, she has collaborated with major banners such as SKF, Balaji Telefilms, Yash Raj Films, Friday Filmworks, and Dharma Productions.

As per her Instagram, Farhana also serves as a Special Interest Groups Representative for the Commonwealth Council India. A Gold medallist and five-time national champion in Taekwondo, she is equally passionate about self-taught dance.