Updated 26 August 2025 at 14:34 IST
Mirai: Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj's Action-Adventure Saga Postponed, To Hit Theatres On September 12
Mirai Update: The makers of Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj's action-adventure drama will unveil the trailer later in August 2025.
Teja Sajja starrer is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Mirai. Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also stars Manchu Manoj in the lead role. On Monday, the makers of the multilingual action-adventure drama shared a new poster of the movie, announcing the new release date. Yes, the movie is postponed by a week. They also announced the release date of the trailer.
What is the new release date of Mirai?
Taking Instagram, Teja Sajja shared a poster that shows him and Manchu Manoj in a battleground. On the image reads, "Trailer 28-08-25". The poster also reveals, the film, which was originally supposed to release on September 5, will now hit the theatres on September 12. Teja captioned the poster as "From the ethos of Itihasas, born a battle for the future. #MiraiTrailer drops on 28th August. Get ready to witness India’s most ambitious Action-Adventure Saga. #MIRAI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER."
To note, if Mirai impresses the audience, then it will face competition with Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG as the movie will release in September's third week. The film might affect the business of Tejja's film.
All about Mirai
The film revolves around a warrior who is tasked with the protection of nine sacred scriptures that can turn any mortal into a deity. In the film, Teja will play the role of a warrior who will fight off Manoj (playing an antagonist). The film also stars Ritika Nayak, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Rajendranath Zutshi, and Pawan Chopra in supporting roles. The music of the film is being composed by Gowra Hari, who gave music for Teja's blockbuster film Hanu-Man. Apart from Telugu, the film will be available in regional languages - Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 26 August 2025 at 14:34 IST