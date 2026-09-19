Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Calls Out Mary Kom's Personal Life, Says 'Apne Pati Ki Izzat Ki Dhajiyaan...'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw a heated argument between boxer Mary Kom and actress Mahhi Vij after the contestants were asked to name a housemate who had contributed the least to the game.

The argument started in the confession room when Bigg Boss asked Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Aasif Khan to choose one contestant whose contribution to the show had been the least. In return, the house would receive ration.

Mahhi and Uditi initially suggested Love Gill, but Aasif did not agree with their choice. When Aasif suggested Aman Gandhi’s name, Mahhi and Uditi refused to accept it. Mahhi then chose Mary Kom, saying that she had mostly seen the boxer working in the kitchen.

Mahhi also pretended not to remember Mary’s name and asked Uditi, “What is that kick boxer’s name?” Aasif disagreed with Mahhi’s reason and said Mary had contributed more to the game than some other contestants. The discussion continued, following which Bigg Boss cancelled the task.

Later, Mary confronted Mahhi and Uditi over their comments about her contribution. She said that she cooks and feeds everyone in the house and questioned what the other contestants contribute. Mary told them, “Sabse Pehle khana khane aajate hain, pochote hain mera contribution kya hai? Tumhara kya hai sirf makeup karke, naya kapda pehenke yehi aata hai, aur kya aata hai?”

Uditi reacted to Mary’s remarks and told Mahhi, “Now, she is talking bulls*it. Legend hai toh sir par bitha denge.”

The argument became more heated when Mary spoke about managing a house and being a mother. She told Mahhi, “Ek ghar chala aasan hai kya? Ek Maa Hai toh pata hona chahiye,”

Mahhi objected to the remark and told Mary, “Maa par mat aao, don’t talk below the belt. Tumhari zubaan dikhti hai kya hai.”

“Main tumse acchi maa hoon. Mere jaisi maa koi paida nahi hui. At least tumse toh acchi hoon, main apne pati ki aajtak izzat karti hoon. Tumhare tarah nahi apne bachho ke baap ka naam kharab karoon yaa izzat ki dhajiyaan udaati hoon,” she added.

Isha Rikhi, who was present at the time, stopped Mahhi and asked her not to bring Mary’s personal life, husband or marriage into the argument. However, the conversation continued.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is available on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)

