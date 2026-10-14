Bigg Boss 20: Nakul Dhull-Gullu's Fight Turns Violent, Mahhi Vij Urges Makers To Throw Former Out Of Show

A major rule violation has taken place on Bigg Boss 20 after contestants Nakul Dhull and Gullu got into a physical fight. The clash between the two escalated to such an extent that reports suggest wild-card contestant Nakul Dhull has been evicted from the show following the incident. However, it has not been confirmed yet.

The fight began after Nakul got upset with Qazi Touqeer for making fun of the incident in which the 'Fame Gurukul' winner spat into co-contestant Scout’s ear. While Qazi was discussing the incident with fellow contestants, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, and making fun of his own act of spitting into Scout’s ear, Nakul overheard the conversation and went to inform Scout about it.

Scout, Yung and Nakul subsequently went outside to confront Qazi. During the confrontation, Gullu intervened and said something that irritated Nakul. Nakul suddenly moved towards Gullu, and the two got into a physical altercation. Gullu also reacted physically, and the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown fight.