Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Bashes Scout OP Over Food Incident With Qazi Touqeer

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan confront Scout OP over his behaviour towards fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer, who had been unwell during the week. In the episode that aired on Sunday, Salman lashed out at Scout for his behaviour throughout the week, particularly after he stopped Love Gill from taking food to Qazi. During the conversation, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor asked Scout why he had stepped in when Love was already going to get food for Qazi. Questioning his decision, Salman asked whether Scout had a problem with Qazi and why he had not allowed Love to take the food to him. Salman also questioned Scout’s intentions, suggesting that he might have wanted to present himself in a favourable light on television. Asking whether he wanted to show the audience that he was helping a sick contestant, Salman said, “Gesture dikhana tha ki yaar dekho beemaar aadmi ko main khana khila raha hu? TV pe bohot achha dikhega? (Did you want to make a public gesture to show everyone that you were feeding a sick person? Wouldn’t that make you look good on TV?)”



Scout denied the allegation, saying, “Mera aisa koi intention nahi tha genuinely (I genuinely didn’t have that intention).”

However, Salman did not seem convinced by his explanation and questioned the way Scout had treated Qazi while serving him food. Calling his behaviour “heartless”, Salman said, “Aapka tareeqa bada hi wahiyaad, bada hi heartless hai (Your way of handling things is absolutely awful and completely heartless).”

The Bigg Boss host went on to compare the incident to how prisoners are treated when they are served food, pointing out that even they receive their meals with basic care and respect.

“Jail mein bhi pyaar se mug mein dete hain. Roti dete hain, thaali dete hain. Woh bhi pyaar se hota hai jail mein (Even in jail, people are treated with some dignity when they’re given food, whether it’s served in a mug or on a plate. At least there, people show some kindness when feeding others),” Salman said.

As the discussion continued, Qazi suddenly broke down in tears. The singer tried to compose himself before asking Salman for a chance to speak. “Can I talk, sir?” he asked.

Mahhi Vij also joined the discussion and shared her concerns about how the contestants were treated when it came to food. Supporting Qazi, she told Salman, “Sir, inka bas chale toh humare haath se khaana le lein. Itne gande se khaana dete hain ye log humko (Sir, if they had their way, they’d snatch the food right out of our hands. That’s how terribly they treat us when serving our meals).”

The incident also drew reactions from outside the house. Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan had earlier criticised Scout’s way of serving food to Qazi and questioned the lack of basic kindness shown in the situation. (ANI)