Bigg Boss Bangla 3: Monami Ghosh To Bharat Kaul, Meet The Contestants Entering The House

After nearly a decade, Bigg Boss Bangla is back on television. The Bengali version of the popular reality show returned on Sunday with its third season, airing on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.

This time, former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has taken charge as the host. The new season brings together 15 contestants from different fields, including actors, singers, a former footballer, entrepreneurs and social media personalities.

The premiere episode introduced all 15 contestants as they entered the Bigg Boss house one after another.

Actor Monami Ghosh became the first contestant to enter the show. Ahead of Durga Puja, she appeared on stage dressed as Uma in a traditional white-and-red saree and also danced to her own song.

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The second contestant was actor Bharat Kaul, who is known for playing negative roles in films and television. He was followed by singer Durnibar Saha, who has won singing reality shows and later made a name for himself as a playback singer.

Sohini Pal, daughter of late Bengali actor Tapas Pal, entered the house as the fourth contestant. She was followed by YouTuber Niranjan Mondal, popularly known as Laughtersane. Dressed in a dhoti-panjabi, he described himself as childlike and said he does not do household chores.

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Actor Nandini Roy was the sixth contestant. She recently left the television serial 'Kone Dekha Alo.' During her introduction, Nandini made it clear that she has entered the show with the aim of winning.

Former footballer Dipendu Biswas became the seventh contestant. He has played for East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting and the Indian national team. During his introduction, he said his daughter was especially excited about his participation in 'Bigg Boss' Bangla.

Entrepreneur Tanushree Roy Das, who is known online for her sari business, entered as the eighth contestant. Actor Anindya Sengupta was the ninth entrant. He has worked in films, television and OTT projects and told Ganguly that he does not have a very good sense of humour.

Social media influencer Sayak entered the house as the 10th contestant. He described himself as someone who often finds himself in trouble and controversies. Ganguly also brought up his earlier beef-eating controversy and joked that staying away from controversies on social media would require him to turn off his comment section.

Instagram influencer Jayita became the 11th contestant. Born into a Bengali family, she currently lives in Mumbai.

British actor Alexandra Taylor, who has appeared in Bengali films, entered as the 12th contestant. Speaking in Bengali, she said, "My Bengali is very bad. I don't know what I will do after entering the Bigg Boss house". She also said that she has a home in Kolkata and wants to live there with her mother.

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Actor Srijla Guha was the 13th contestant. She became popular with Mon Phagun and was recently seen in Jeet's Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat, marking her first major appearance on the big screen.

Social media personality Jhilam Gupta entered as the 14th contestant.

Television actor Sonamoni Saha was the final contestant to enter the house. She said she wants to stay until the end of the show and take the trophy home.

Bigg Boss Bangla first aired on ETV Bangla in 2013, with actor Mithun Chakraborty as the host. Anik Dhar won the first season. The second season aired in 2016 on Colors Bangla, with actor Jeet as host, and Joyjit Banerjee emerged as the winner. (ANI)