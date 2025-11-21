Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Faces Fresh Trouble, Complaint Filed Against Host Kiccha Sudeep And Other Contestants Citing Several Serious Violations

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Faces Fresh Trouble, Complaint Filed Against Kiccha Sudeep And Other Contestants Citing Several Serious Violations | Image: X

Bigg Boss Kannada season 12 lands in hot water. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission against Colours Kannada’s reality show. The complaint accuses the show of caste discrimination, verbal abuse, the humiliation of women, and physical assault inside the house.

As per Republic sources, Social activist Sandhya Pavithra N has submitted the complaint, naming Bigg Boss 12 host and actor Kiccha Sudeep, and contestants Ashwini Gowda and Rashika.

The complaint states that actor Sudeep made remarks towards contestant Rakshita that allegedly promote disrespectful behaviour towards women.

The report further suggests that Contestant Rashika allegedly assaulted fellow contestant Malavalli Nataraj (Gilli) during an episode. The report also states that contestant Ashwini Gowda, who is reportedly linked to Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, allegedly made caste-based remarks, mocking Rakshita’s background, and using coded references such as “S category” to imply a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe identity.

The complainant argues that this behaviour promotes discrimination, humiliation, and harmful stereotypes before lakhs of viewers, violating the principles of dignity, equality, and respect guaranteed by the Constitution.

The complainer demands clear guidelines to prevent insulting portrayals of women in future episodes. A full investigation into the actions of Sudeep, Ashwini, and Rashika. An inquiry into the production team’s role, and legal action against those responsible.

