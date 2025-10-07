Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Shutdown: 17 Evicted Contestants Watch Kantara Chapter 1 In Theatre? Watch Viral Video

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ordered the immediate closure of the studio where the Kannada reality show Bigg Boss season 12 is being shot. The studio at Bidadi in Bengaluru South district has been sealed by the authorities, citing serious violations of environmental regulations. The show went on air on September 28, with 19 contestants entering the house.

The KSPCB issued a notice dated October 6 to Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures), directing that all activities at the site be stopped with immediate effect. After that, all 17 contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 12 were escorted out of the set by the crew and were taken to a theatre.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 went on air on September 28 | Image: Instagram

Some reports claimed that they will be shifted to a hotel or a resort soon. Many joked that all BB Kannada contestants have been moved temporarily to the movie theatre to watch Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. However, that is not true. Its a temporary relocation of all the reality shows participants. Regardless, the video of evicted BB Kannada contestants sitting in line inside the theatre has gone viral.

It has been a little over a week since the Kiccha Sudeep hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 12 went on air. 19 contestants went in at the start of the show and two participants, Karibasappa and RJ Amith, have been evicted till now. 17, including Abhisheak, Chandrapraba, Dhanush, Jhanvi, Kavya, Manju Bhasini, Mallama, Maalu N, Rakshita, Sudheer and Satish, have been affected due to the shutdown.

Not the first time Bigg Boss Kannada has been suspended