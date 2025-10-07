Updated 7 October 2025 at 18:27 IST
Bigg Boss 12 Kannada To Go Off Air A Week After Premiere? Set Sealed By Karnataka State Pollution Control Board
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has ordered an immediate closure of the Bigg Boss Kannada studio over violation of pollution norms.
The ongoing 12th season of Bigg Boss Kannada is in jeopardy as the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has ordered an immediate closure of the studio. The show, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, which premiered on September 28, is currently on air, and new episodes are telecast every day. However, the pollution control board has flagged serious environmental violations by the studio in Bidadi in Bengaluru South district.
As per reports, the board has issued notices to Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures), instructing them to stop all activities on the premises with immediate effect. Speaking to ANI, a Member Secretary, KSPCB, stated that he is not in the know of Bigg Boss being shot at the premises.
He shared, “The board does not know about any Big Boss or anything...Vels Studio is the real occupier of the land, and they don't have the actual consent for operation...They run some amusement park, there are some hotel rooms, some STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) of 250 KLD (Kilo Litres per Day), which is not in operation and some solid waste management, which is not according to the norms of PCB (Pollution Control Board) ... They don't have the consent, which is a basic document.”
Reports suggest that various anti-pollution boards have demanded to seal the Bigg Boss studio be sealed and that the power supply be cut. This is expected to impact the ongoing Bigg Boss 12, a show that relies on the housemates being aloof from the external world. The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada are yet to react to the development.
