Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Full List Of Contestants, Theme, And More About Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: The sixth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Marathi is currently streaming on Colors Marathi and JioHotstar. Actor and filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh has returned as the host for the second time. He earlier hosted season five in 2024. Before him, actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar hosted the first four seasons of the show from 2018 to 2022. Here’s all you need to know about the latest season.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

Bigg Boss Marathi airs daily at 8:00 pm on Colors Marathi from January 11. Viewers who prefer to watch the show online can stream the reality series on JioHotstar.

During the premiere episode, host Riteish Deshmukh introduced the confirmed contestants and took viewers on a tour of the house.

What is the theme of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6?

Season 6 follows the theme of ‘Heaven and Hell’. The show introduces a new double-house format in which contestants can reportedly unlock the door that decides their destiny. The Heaven house controls all the power, while the Hell house pushes its residents through tough challenges throughout the game.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 contestant list

Actors Raqesh Bapat, Anushri Mane, Vishaal Kotian and Deepali Bhosale Sayed have entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. The show also features singers Sachin Kumavat and Prajakta Shukre, actor-model Sonali Raut, content creator Karan Sonawane, comedian Sagar Karande, reality show personality Ruchita Jamdar, child influencer Prabhu Shedke, fitness influencer Roshan Bhajankar, politician Divya Sunil Shinde, dancer Radha Patil, hair stylist Omkar Raut, along with Tanvi Kolte and Ayush Sanjeev.