Bigg Boss OTT Fame Jiyaa Shankar Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Kaaran Dhanak, Flaunts Diamond Ring | Photos

Actor Jiyaa Shankar has announced her engagement to her partner Kaaran, sharing dreamy pictures from her proposal. Sharing a string of pictures from the moment when Kaaran popped the question, Jiyaa wrote, "So maybe it is true, you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn't easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you, even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home. This journey wasn't easy but we chose each other every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces."



Calling Kaaran her "goofball and best friend", Jiyaa further added, "No matter where we were in the world - home was never a place it was always you. My goofball, my bestfriend, my ABCD, life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I can't wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you've always loved me. I love you Kaaran."

In the pictures, the couple could be seen basking in a joyful moment as Kaaran proposed to Jiyaa. She also offered fans a closer look at her stunning diamond ring.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section and congratulated the couple. Celebrities also sent their best wishes. Actor Genelia Deshmukh wrote, "Congratulations Jiya," while Mahhi Vij added, "Congrats Karan and Jiya. Much love."

Known for her work across television and films, Jiyaa Shankar also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Her film credits include 'Ved', 'Meri Hanikarak Biwi', and 'Kadhal Reset Repeat', among others.